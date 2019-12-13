EDINBURG, Texas — On Friday night, Rio Grande City agents working near Escobares, Texas, responded to a report of multiple suspected drug smugglers walking north of the Rio Grande. As agents arrived in the area, a search of the brush led to the discovery and arrest of five illegal aliens and nearly 200 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $160K.

The Starr County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force took custody of three subjects and the narcotics. Border Patrol processed the remaining two subjects accordingly.

On Saturday, Rio Grande City agents working near Garceno, Texas, observed a Ford F-150 approach to the riverbank and load up several bundles of suspected narcotics. The vehicle then traveled north but was turned back towards the river upon seeing responding agents. At the river, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled to Mexico. Agents discovered more than 471 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of more than $377K. Border Patrol turned the drugs over to the DEA.

On Sunday, agents from the Rio Grande City station working near Escobares, Texas, responded to a report of a suspicious All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) traveling north from the Rio Grande at a high rate of speed. Agents arrived in the area and searched for the ATV to no avail. An additional search of the nearby brush led to the discovery of nearly 204 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $163K.

On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents working near La Rosita, Texas, observed a vehicle traveling north of the Rio Grande at a high rate of speed. As agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, the driver of the Dodge pickup abruptly stopped and fled on foot. Agents searched the pickup and discovered more than 460 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $368K.

Border Patrol agents seized an additional 842 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $673K in seven separate incidents.

In addition to the marijuana seizures, Falfurrias station agents on Sunday apprehended a self-admitted MS-13 gang member.

The subject, later identified as a Salvadorian national, was apprehended in a failed smuggling attempt at the Falfurrias Checkpoint. During processing, record checks revealed the man has criminal history in El Salvador that includes homicide and aggravated robbery. Border Patrol processed him accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

