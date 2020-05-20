CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Accused of killing CCPD Officer Alan McCollum, Brandon Portillo went before the 94th District Judge Bobby Galvan today in a zoom courtroom online hearing.

Portillo is accused of driving drunk back on January 31 along SPID and then crashing into several police cars which killed Officer McCollum.

Since that time, Portillo has been in jail on a $1.5M bond. Today, he had his attorney ask for the bond to be reduced, but Judge Galvan denied it.

”I was very pleased with the judge's decision today to not reduce the bond that was put in place," District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said. "We felt that was an appropriate bond in this type of case in the nature and history of Mr. Portillo. Our office took the stand and said we didn’t feel it was appropriate and the judge agreed with us. I’m very pleased with the judge not reducing Mr. Portillo‘s bond even though it’s at $1.5M.”

Charges

Intoxication Manslaughter of a Peace Officer

Two counts of Intoxication Assault of a Peace Officer because CCPD Officer Michael Love was also injured in that wreck

