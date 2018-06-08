CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — An armed robbery late Sunday night in Corpus Christi's southside resulted in a car crash, four arrests and a daunting task for officers the following morning.

It happened just before midnight Sunday at the Texas Food Mart at the corner of Airline Road and Williams Drive. The store clerk, who along with his wife owns the store, was shaken up but okay the following morning after he said the crooks held him at gunpoint.

Two men in black hoodies could be seen in the store's security camera footage -- one holding a loaded gun pointed at the store clerk, the other demanding money from the cash register. The unarmed crook began filling a bag with cash, and then started taking cigarettes from the shelves.

They even took the store clerk's wallet, cell phone and eye glasses before leaving the store.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"We found the vehicle on the highway, initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop," CCPD Officer Dominick Knab said. "Followed them to the location on Rodd Field."

The car ended up crashing into a telephone pole and four men tried to make a run for it. One ended up running into a snake infested drainage ditch, and officers went in after him.

All four suspects were apprehended, but evidence and even some of the officers' gear had been lost in the water during the pursuit.

Police guarded the scene overnight and when the sun came out Monday morning, the CCPD dive team was sent into the water to recover their lost gear and whatever evidence might have been dropped by the suspects.

Toughing out snakes and other critters, the officers were able to recover a flashlight, a Taser and two body cameras. They believe all of their lost equipment was recovered.

The stolen good were also recovered, and all four suspects were charged with aggravated robbery.

The store clerk's wife said she is thankful that her husband was okay.

