CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who has been in a Florida prison since 2014 is now facing charges in connection with a 2007 sexual assault that happened in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

43-year-old Jerral David Martin has been serving time for multiple sexual battery charges in Pinellas County, Fla.; but on Wednesday morning the Nueces County District Attorney's Office told 3News he will now be facing new charges stemming from the 2007 case out of Corpus Christi.

Details of the 2007 case are limited at this time but 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

