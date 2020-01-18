PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Corpus Christi's first response crews are working a shooting near Mustang Island.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. tonight.

According to Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott, a man was shot in the thigh, but crews were having trouble searching for him and the vehicle he was in.

We have a crew heading en route to the scene at this time.

Details are still limited, but we're told the victim has been found and is being treated by paramedics.

This is a developing story, and 3News will have more information as it becomes available.