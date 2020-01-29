ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A known Texas Syndicate gang member has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a woman found inside of a toolbox in Aransas Pass last week, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

According to police, 33-year-old Luis Garza Gonzalez was arrested in Corpus Christi after police executed a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators say they have evidence showing the man was "directly involved" in the murder of 29-year-old Rebecca Maloney on Jan. 18.

Maloney was discovered stuffed in a toolbox Tuesday, Jan. 21, along Railroad Street, just north of East Wheeler Avenue near downtown Aransas Pass. The toolbox was reported to police by a witness just after 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, and they found the body of a female inside the toolbox.

Police said Maloney had been dead for at least several hours and had obvious signs of injury to her body.

On Wednesday, Jan 22, police said family members concerned about a missing relative were able to identify the woman as Maloney.

According to police, there were signs of trauma to her Maloney's head. An official cause of death is pending an autopsy from the medical examiner.

Police say this is not a closed case, and they are still actively investigating.

Investigators believe that multiple people may end up being involved in the murder of Maloney.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to contact the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224 and ask to speak to Detective Stacey Allen.

