Murder suspect in Nueces County has been waiting for trial over 1,700 days

Joseph Tejeda is suspected of murdering 21-year old Breanna Wood, mutilating her body, and then leaving her remains in a box wrapped in plastic.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The longest held inmate at the Nueces County jail was back in court Thursday, only to find out he'll be spending an additional 45 days behind bars before his murder trial begins.

Joseph Tejeda has spent over 1,700 days in jail awaiting to be tried for capital murder. The 29-year old is suspected of murdering 21-year old Breanna Wood, mutilating her body, and then leaving her remains in a box wrapped in plastic.

That box was later found in an abandoned building near Robstown.

On Thursday, 105th District Court Judge Jack Plucher, told defense attorneys their request for a jury pool of 1,000 perspective jurors cannot be accommodated due to COVID restrictions.

The judge has ordered another status hearing in 45 days with hopes of being able to accommodate the requested thousand person jury pool.

Last summer, prosecutors said they dropped the death penalty after discussing the case with Wood's mother.

Trial, when it does happen, is expected to last four to six weeks.

