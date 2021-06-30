Mother arrested in child's death in Corpus Christi asks judge for bond reduction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mother of a one-year-old baby girl who died last month was in Nueces County court Wednesday, asking the judge for a bond reduction.
23-year-old Briana Garcia was arrested and charged with injury to a child, resulting in death, with bail set at half a million dollars.
It was on May 10 when officers were dispatched to the Latitude Apartments on Weber Road for a call about an unconscious child. The baby was transported to a hospital where she later died.
The Defense Attorney heard from witnesses about the details leading up to Garcia's arrest. The hearing will continue into tomorrow.
RELATED: Baby girl dies days after being found unresponsive, mother's boyfriend charges upgraded to capital murder
RELATED: Community members gather for a vigil at Cole Park for the one-year-old baby girl who died this week after being found unresponsive
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.