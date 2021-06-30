Mother arrested in child's death in Corpus Christi asks judge for bond reduction

It was on May 10 when officers were dispatched to the Latitude Apartments on Weber Road for a call about an unconscious child.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mother of a one-year-old baby girl who died last month was in Nueces County court Wednesday, asking the judge for a bond reduction.

23-year-old Briana Garcia was arrested and charged with injury to a child, resulting in death, with bail set at half a million dollars.

It was on May 10 when officers were dispatched to the Latitude Apartments on Weber Road for a call about an unconscious child. The baby was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The Defense Attorney heard from witnesses about the details leading up to Garcia's arrest. The hearing will continue into tomorrow.

