A 19-year-old man has been arrested on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of his sister, who was reported missing last week, The Colony police said Monday.

Viridiana Arevalo, 23, was reported missing Dec. 17 and was last seen Dec. 16.

Police had issued a CLEAR Alert for her on Wednesday before saying Friday that they believed there was no sign of foul play and that her absence was voluntary.

Her body was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in an alley on the 5200 of Strickland Avenue.

Based on evidence found at the scene and video footage from cameras in the area, investigators believe her brother, Eduardo Arevalo, was involved in her death, The Colony police said.

A CLEAR Alert was issued for Viridiana Arevalo on Dec. 18.

The Colony police

Police say Eduardo Arevalo confessed to detectives that he killed her at home on Dec. 16 because of a "family conflict."

Eduardo Arevalo then put his sister's body in his car and left The Colony to hide her body. But he then allegedly brought her body back to The Colony early Sunday and dumped her in the alley where she was found, police said.

Eduardo Arevalo is currently being held in The Colony jail on a capital murder charge because Viridiana Arevalo was pregnant when she died, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

