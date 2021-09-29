Teen girl dead, twin brother detained after stabbing at Harris County home, deputies say

Investigators say neither the detained teen nor his parents have provided a statement about the stabbing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at a home north of Katy early Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted before 6 a.m. that the scene was in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

Deputies responded and found a 17-year-old female dead with an apparent stab wound.

"The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling," Gonzalez stated. "The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene."

At a later press conference, Sgt. Greg Pinkins with HCSO’s homicide division said it’s believed the detained teen is the one who first called 911 about the stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found him performing CPR on his sister, who had multiple stab wounds.

The knife was recovered, but investigators are still working on getting a warrant to search the rest of the property for any evidence.

Currently, there is no indication of a fight or other disturbance — the motive for the stabbing remains unknown. Pinkens said the detained brother “made no statements when deputies arrived,” and the parents have also not made a statement.

The parents were home at the time of the stabbing but were said to be asleep at the time.