BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Bryan man bonded out of jail early Saturday morning after being charged with a DWI Friday night. He was back in jail Saturday night after being suspected of drunk driving again.

Filiberto Gomez-Alvarado, 50, is charged with DWI. The arresting officer stated in court documents that Gomez-Alvarado had been arrested three previous times for DWI, but there were no convictions on his record. The weekend's arrests for DWI come about a month after he was charged with DWI in December of 2019.

Saturday night, a call for help came in to 911 dispatch saying a man driving a truck on West Carson Street going towards Finfeather Road was driving up onto the curb and could not stay in his lane. The headlights of the truck were also not on, despite it being dark, the caller reported.

The caller told police the license plate of the truck and police said they found it at the Texan Market gas station on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The responding officer said he saw the truck in the drive-thru lane of the McDonald's and when the driver spotted the officer, he pulled up to the gas pumps at the station.

The officer said the driver, later identified as Gomez-Alvarado, had trouble getting out of the truck without stumbling. After talking with Gomez-Alvarado, the officer asked him to do field sobriety tests and as a result of those tests, Gomez-Alvarado was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

After doing a check of Gomez-Alvarado's record, the officer stated in court documents he had just been released from jail that morning after posting bond on a DWI charge. In that case, a Bryan officer said he spotted Gomez-Alvarado driving the same truck and conducted a traffic stop on East State Highway 21 after seeing the driver fail to maintain a lane and swerving into the oncoming lane. After doing field sobriety tests, Gomez-Alvarado was arrested and charged with DWI. A breathalyzer at the detention center showed Gomez-Alvarado's BAC was .15, according to court documents.

A check of court records shows Gomez-Alvarado has been arrested for DWI on January 26, 2017, December 8, 2019, January 24, 2020 and January 25, 2020. Due to this latest arrest, Gomez-Alvarado is in jail on $50,000 bond. It should be noted the arrests listed here are for Brazos County only.

We'll keep you updated on the status of this case.

