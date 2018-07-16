CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A couple families living in the 1300 block of Annapolis Drive had quite the scare Sunday night after shots were fired into their homes.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, they received reports of shots fired in the neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Two homes were hit, but police said there is no indication that they were being targeted.

Officers said a street sign outside the homes appeared to be the intended target, though it does not appear the suspects were able to hit it.

Police said it is possible that the shooters were aiming for the sign, which lines up with the houses.

The residents living in one of the homes that was hit said the bullet went through the wall of their front room, struck a lamp and got lodged in a spare mattress that was being stored there at the time. They shared photos of the damage, and said their neighbors home was hit four times.

