HOUSTON — Deputies arrested one person and are possibly looking for another after a report of suspicious activity at a grocery store in northwest Harris County.

Early Tuesday morning, Captain T. Shelton with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the 6800 block of Fry.

Witnesses saw two men near a hole in the back of a La Michoacana Meat Market. One of the men got away, but deputies detained the other.

Deputies said they found burglary tools and a pistol on the person.

Charges have been filed, but the suspect’s name was not immediately released. It’s unknown what the suspects were trying to steal from the store.

