After using a vehicle overnight Tuesday to crash through the fence of a business in the 7400 block of Leopard Street, some burglars made off with several thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment.

Employees at Strike Construction, LLC, discovered the wrecked fence at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, and then found that their tools and equipment had been stolen.

Corpus Christi police said it's the sixth burglary to happen in the area recently, and the criminals are well organized.

