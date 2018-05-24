The owners of El Sol de Mexico restaurant in the 3500 block of South Staples Street has a big mess on their hands Thursday morning after an overnight burglary left their business severely damaged.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a gray four-door truck reversing into the front entrance of the restaurant just after 3:30 a.m. Five individuals wearing masks got out of the vehicle and took an unknown amount of cash along with two televisions.

The owner of the restaurant said the repairs to their business are estimated to cost nearly $4,000. They will remain closed until the repairs are completed.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call 361-886-2600.

