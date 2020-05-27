CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least two men dressed as construction workers are accused of breaking into an actual construction company.

A video caught by surveillance cameras at TLC Construction off of Saratoga shows the thieves coming onto the property wearing reflective vests making it seem like they belonged there. They quickly went to work, rummaging through office trailers and trucks, grabbing anything they could. Company officials said they may have come back and forth on three separate occasions beginning this past Sunday evening. There's a cash reward for whoever helps catch these thieves.

"We are local company who employs local people," Tony Lopez with TLC said. "We support families so it is very important for us to spread the word and make sure that you know this thief don't go and hit another small business."

We're told the suspects got away with around $20,000 worth of tools and equipment. They even stole a truck.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: