HOUSTON — A suspect who broke into a home in Houston's northside was shot multiple times by the homeowner, police said.

A second suspect, who was not injured, is on the run.

This happened around midnight in the 11000 block of Courtshire Drive.

Houston police said the two suspects broke into the home and threatened the family inside.

One of the homeowners was able to grab a pistol and shoot one of the suspects multiple times. The other suspect was able to get away.

The injured suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are not sure how the suspects got inside the home and what they were after.

The case is being referred to a grand jury to see if any charges will be filed against the homeowner.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM