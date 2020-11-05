CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The two suspects wanted in connection with the tragic deaths of Michelle and James Butler were scheduled to be in court tomorrow but that date has now been delayed because of the coronavirus.

Many of us remember the tragic death of the Butlers, the New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found on North Padre Island, back in October.

In November, Adam Williams and Amanda Noverr were arrested and charged with Tampering With Evidence and Felony Theft, after they were found with the Butler's truck and trailer in Mexico.

Officials with the District Attorney's Office say jury trials will be postponed for some time while courthouse officials continue to enforce social distancing and refrain from having large groups of people together in small areas.

As of now, there is not an exact date of when the trial will be rescheduled.

According to officials, so far neither Williams nor Navarro have been formally charged with murder.

