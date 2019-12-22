A woman was killed early Sunday morning when she was caught in the crossfire of an argument between two groups, Dallas police said.

Witnesses told police it started when an argument broke out between the two groups inside a "dance hall" shortly before 3 a.m. on the 4800 block of Village Fair Drive. They took the argument outside into the parking lot before it escalated into multiple people shooting at each other, police said.

The woman, who "did not appear to be affiliated with either group," was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene, according to police.

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of 7:30 a.m.

