x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Crime

Can you identify this woman? Ingleside Police looking for robbery suspect

The robbery happened on Friday, September 4, near the intersection of State Highway 361 and Avenue A in Ingleside.
Credit: Ingleside PD

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on September 4. Tonight, police released some photos of a person of interest.

Credit: Ingleside PD

Police are hoping that someone can identify the woman in this picture. The robbery happened back on Friday, September 4, near the intersection of State Highway 361 and Avenue A in Ingleside. 

The woman was last seen in this vehicle and is wanted for questioning in the robbery case. If you recognize the woman or this vehicle, you're asked to call the Ingleside PD at (361) 776-2531.

Credit: Ingleside PD