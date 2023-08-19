Canadian who was detained in Buffalo sentenced for mailing letter with ricin to Donald Trump

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 56, pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions, which is when someone makes or transfers toxins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman from Canada has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for mailing a threatening letter containing ricin to Donald Trump when he was the president.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 56, pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions, which is when someone makes or transfers toxins.

Prosecutors say she made the ricin at her home in Quebec in 2020. She mailed a letter to Trump and to eight Texas State law enforcement officials that prosecutors say she believed were connected to her being detained in Texas for 10 weeks in the spring of 2019.

Police say she was later arrested when she tried to cross the peace bridge on September 2020. At that time, she was carrying a gun, knife and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Earlier that month she had taken to Twitter and posted “please shoot [T]rump in the face.”

Ferrier has been held in custody since her arrest in 2020. In addition to the 22-year sentence, she has been given a lifetime of supervision and the judge ordered she be removed from the country at the end of her prison sentence.