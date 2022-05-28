Cape Coral 5th grader arrested for threatening to start a mass shooting

Deputies say the 10-year-old boy sent a text message threatening to create a mass shooting at his elementary school.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a fifth-grade student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral on Saturday after he sent a text message threatening to conduct a mass shooting.

The Threat Enforcement Team at the school was notified immediately about the text and started analytic research, deputies say. The Youth Services Criminal Investigations Divisions assumed the case due to the incident.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools. My team didn’t hesitate one second to investigate this threat.”

Law enforcement says detectives interviewed the 10-year-old boy and developed probable cause to arrest him.

The student is now charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, officers say.