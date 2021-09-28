Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos sentenced to 5 life terms

Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos on Tuesday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from July 15, 2021, when Jarrod Ramos was determined to be criminally responsible for the Capital Gazette shootings that left five people dead.

A judge has sentenced a man who killed five people at a newspaper to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In July, a jury found Ramos criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette’s office in June 2018.