CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Testimony resumed Tuesday in the capital murder trial of David Davila, the Corpus Christi man accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Alex Torres back in January of 2015.

Jurors heard witnesses give testimony in Judge Jack Pulcher's 105th District Court.

Prosecutors said Davila mistakenly shot Torres when the boy opened the door to his grandparents' home.

This is Davila's second trial for this crime. His first trial ended in a hung jury back in September of last year.