Texas DPS investigating date-rape drug allegation from Capitol staffer

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating allegations by a Capitol staffer that she was drugged with a date-rape drug by a lobbyist during a meeting downtown, Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski on Saturday.

DPS spokesman Travis Considine said he was not able to provide specifics, including where and when the incident allegedly happened. Officials also said they were not yet prepared to name the lobbyist, who has not been arrested and does not yet face charges, and to protect her identity, also would not disclose any additional information about the staffer.