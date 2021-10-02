Car burglary at Walmart in Aransas Pass

One of the women may be associated with a 2013 to 20115 red Nissan Altima, according to police.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police need your help in identifying three suspects involved in a car burglary. Police say it happened on January 21 at the Walmart parking lot.

The suspects are said to be one man and two women. One of the women may be associated with a 2013 to 20115 red Nissan Altima, according to police.

If you have any information that could led to an arrest, you are asked to call police at (361) 758-8477.

