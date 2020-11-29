x
Police chase ends with truck crashing into water near Flour Bluff

Authorities rescued an unidentified individual from the vehicle early Sunday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a social media post made by Nueces County Emergency Service Department #2, a truck crashed into the water near the Laguna Shores turnaround in Flour Bluff after an accident and police chase.

The post came around 2 a.m. on Sunday. ESD #2, Corpus Christi police and firefighters rescued an unidentified individual from the vehicle early Sunday morning.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with 3News as we learn more.  

Credit: Nueces County ESD #2

