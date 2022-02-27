Carjacking suspect shot after opening fire on officers during chase, police say

Police say no officers were hurt and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.

HOUSTON — A carjacking suspect was shot by officers after a chase, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident started just before 8 a.m. at Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway, when police say the suspect carjacked a man who left his car running while throwing out some trash.

A chase ensued after 8:30 a.m. when the suspect was spotted by police at a restaurant near US-59 and Little York Road.

Shortly after, the suspect lost control of the vehicle on a bridge at Tidwell near Wayside and took off on foot. HPD says the suspect produced a weapon and fired at officers. That's when officers fired back and hit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but his condition is currently not available due to him still being in surgery.

No officers were injured during the incident and the initial carjacking victim was also not injured.

Per department policy, the officers will be put on administrative leave and an investigation is ongoing.