Cars on city's Southside targeted in auto-theft cases, police say

If you like it, lock it, police say thieves are looking for any opportunity to strike

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department reports that there is an increasing number of neighborhood burglars targeting cars on the city's Southside.

Over the course of a week area residents captured groups of people going from car to car hoping to get lucky with an unlocked vehicle.

Investigators say that of the five recorded incidents, only two of them were reported to police.

This means finding the criminals, gets a whole lot harder.

"Ultimately, if there's no ring video or some type of usable surveillance from the scene, it becomes incredibly difficult to identify or file charges on a suspect," Andrew Liaromatis with the CCPD Auto-theft Task Force said. "And when victims wait days, or even longer to report a burglary, the case gets colder and it gets harder to solve."

Liaromatis say that some communities have had some success in creating neighbors on watch groups and other similar programs to help deter criminals.

You can also help better protect your property by locking your doors, moving valuables out of sight and knowing your neighbors.