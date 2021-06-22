Huge increase in catalytic converter thefts in Corpus Christi

Just how bad is the problem? In 2020, there were 260 converters stolen. This year, there have been 312 stolen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's being called an epidemic nationwide and in Corpus Christi as well.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is reporting that the city has seen a 312-percent increase of catalytic converter thefts since January 2020.

Just how bad is the problem? In 2020, there were 260 converters stolen. This year, there have been 312 stolen.

Interim Police Chief David Blackmon told council members Tuesday that it only takes about 30 seconds for a crook to slide under a car and cut the part off and then they're on their way to sell it.

He explained they're popular because the metals that make up the converters are very expensive. Blackmon said the department has doubled the number of arrests of offenders this year through increased surveillance by the Auto Theft Taskforce.

He said they also pushed for a house bill that would make it tougher for the thieves to sell. It's something that was just signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.