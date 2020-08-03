INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department and Ingleside Fire Department are investigating after a concession stand on Filiberto Villa was set on fire by vandals around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Investigators say arson was the cause of the fire and this remains an ongoing investigation.

The structure was damaged, along with the contents inside the building.

The Ingleside Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call 361-776-2531.

