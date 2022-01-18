CCPD asks for public's help in finding suspected burglar

The suspect is described as a male in his 30’s wearing a black hat, blue jeans, a green plaid shirt and checkered shoes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar.

According to a post form the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter page, detectives are currently searching for a suspected burglar who was last seen at a business on the 5400 block of SPID.

Authorities spoke with the caller who alerted them, and said the suspect forced his way in and took various items.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30’s wearing a black hat, blue jeans, a green plaid shirt and checkered shoes.

Residents are encouraged to call authorities if they have any information at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.