CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for two people accused in an attempted car jacking incident that resulted in a crash at Horne Road and Naples Street Monday afternoon.

It was around 4 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the area after a vehicle took down two palm trees. When they arrived at the scene they learned that two people had got inside the vehicle and a struggle ensued as they tried to steal it from the driver.

After the driver crashed into the two palm trees, the suspects reportedly fled on foot and were picked up by a grey SUV in the area.

Police are now looking for a male and female who were both wearing hoodies, along with the grey SUV that picked them up from the scene.

Thankfully, police said the driver was okay.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

