CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a Friday morning shooting at a Padre Motel in Flour Bluff.

According to police, a 27-year-old man and female arrived at the Padre Motel and got into an argument with another man.

Poice say the man pulled out a gun and shot the 27-year-old man in the neck before taking off.

The victim is expected to be okay, but police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call police at 361-886-2600.

