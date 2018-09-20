CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police were called to the intersection of Eisenhower and Halsey streets Thursday morning in response to reports of a shooting in the area.

It was around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when the call came in. Neighbors told police they heard several gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they did not find anything but some shell casings in the road. Witnesses told them they saw a green SUV in the area, but police are still investigating.

