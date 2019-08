CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the 2700 block of Morgan just before 7 p.m. Monday after reports of a robbery at La Paletera.

Officers are at the scene and are currently investigating. 3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

