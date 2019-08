CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a theft case Monday at the First Cash Pawn on Ayers Street.

According to police, a man entered the store Monday evening, smashed a display and took some items before leaving the store. The suspect did no display any weapons and no one was injured.

Police are now looking for whoever is responsible.

If you have any information that can help police, call them at 361-886-2600.

