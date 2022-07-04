CCPD investigates shooting near Maryland Drive that left one man dead

When officers arrived to the home they found a deceased male under a covered car port.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 5:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Maryland Drive in reference to shots heard.

According to Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the situation had changed once officers arrived to the home.

"Prior to officers arriving the call was upgraded to a shooting," Pena said.

When officers arrived to the home, they found a deceased male under a covered car port.

Officers are actively investigating the incident and Pena asks that if residents have any information, to contact the police department.

This is a developing story, follow 3News as more information becomes available.

