CCPD: Body found in field near highway, investigation underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating after they say a body was found near Interstate Highway 37 Monday afternoon.

A passerby called police at 5:15 p.m. to report the body. The body was in a field off the highway in the 14000 block of IH37 Access, CCPD officials said.

CCPD officials are waiting for the medical examiner's report to determine how and when the person died. No other information was given at this time.

Officials say this is an active investigation.

