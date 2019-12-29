CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the 5200 block of Weber Road just before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR at the scene until paramedics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene say the victim was arguing in the parking lot with an unknown suspect.

After the shooting, the suspect then drove off in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and if you have any information, please call 361-886-2600 or 361-886-2840.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: