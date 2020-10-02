CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for witnesses and surveillance video as they investigate a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police said it was around 6:50 a.m. Sunday when they were called to the 3600 block of Dalraida Drive after receiving reports of a man down in the area. When they arrived they found a deceased male believed to be in his 30s.

Authorities said he may have died from a gunshot wound but an official cause of death has not yet been determined. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to positively identify the victim.

In the meantime, police are looking to the public for any information they may have regarding this crime. If you have any information, call them at 361-886-2600.

