CCPD: Kidnapping suspect currently being held in Nueces County Jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man accused in the kidnapping of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend is currently in the Nueces County Jail facing several charges.

Thomas Hutchins has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping, his bonds totaling $170,000.

It was on Saturday afternoon when Hutchins was taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement officers at a home in Three Rivers, Texas.

The FBI joined the Corpus Christi Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies after locating the suspect accused of abducting his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend during the overnight hours of Thursday morning.