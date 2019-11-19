CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a man suspected of burglarizing a building in the 5700 block of Curtis Clark.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Police said the reporting party told them that when he walked out of his apartment and noticed the door to his storage unit was unsecured. A $6,500 road bike, a $300 welder, and an $80 shop vacuum were all missing from the storage unit.

Corpus Christi police released images of a suspect on Tuesday.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

