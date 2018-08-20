CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a recent criminal case and are hoping the public can help them find him.

Police released an image of the person of interest Monday on CCPDBlotter.com.

If you have any information that can help police identify this person, please call them at 361-886-2840.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII