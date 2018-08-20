CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a recent criminal case and are hoping the public can help them find him.

Police released an image of the person of interest Monday on CCPDBlotter.com.

POI01_1534786805474.png
POI02_1534786805541.png

If you have any information that can help police identify this person, please call them at 361-886-2840.

