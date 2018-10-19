CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened around 10:20 a.m. Friday at a bank in the 3700 block of Staples Street.

Police said the suspect was armed with a weapon and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen fleeing on foot from the location heading west.

The suspect was described as a black male with a thin build between 25-30 years of age. He stands between 5'3"-5'5" and was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweat pants and had a white cloth covering the lower part of his face.

If you have any information that can help police find this man, call them at 361-886-2600.

