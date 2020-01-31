CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi detectives want your help to catch a theft suspect in January.

According to police, an adult female committed a forgery of a financial instrument by re-producing checks with the banking information belonging to others and using their identifying information without their consent. The suspect committed this type of fraud on at least two separate occasions and was able to write fraudulent checks for approximately $2,000 successfully.

The suspect is described as an adult female with shoulder-length dark hair, a tattoo on her lower right leg, and a tattoo on her chest.

If you can identify the suspect, or have any additional information about this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.