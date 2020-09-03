CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have identified a person of interest they would like to speak to regarding an apparent homicide this weekend near near Cunningham Middle School this weekend.

Officers said 41-year-old Abel Gonzales was shot and killed on Saturday at the corner of McArdle Road and Dodd.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the corner of McArdle and Dodd they found a white truck with Gonzales inside.

Officers said the car was still running and the doors were locked.

"Officers had forced their way inside of the car," CCPD Sr. Officer Travis Pace said. "Once they got inside of the car it was discovered that the male was deceased by possible gunshot wound."

Detectives spent several hours on the scene gathering evidence. They are investigating Gonzales' death as a homicide.

On Monday police identified Paul Rowland as a person of interest in the case. He is described as standing 5'7", weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

So far no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

