CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect who was seen in surveillance video stealing a bicycle from a home in the 200 block of Naples Street.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24. According to police, the homeowner said the suspect forced his way into the garage and made off with a bike. The homeowner provided police with security camera footage which shows the suspect going to the rear of the home and then leaving with the bicycle.

The suspect was described as thin and wearing loose fitting clothing with tattoos on his right forearm. If you have any information about this crime, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII