CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help identifying some suspected shoplifters.

Surveillance video captured around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, shows the suspects going to the tool section of the Home Depot in the 4000 block of South Port Avenue. The suspects select some tools and go to the outside register, but they do not pay. Instead, they are seen running past the cashier and entering a white four-door vehicle and leaving the area.

Police said the value of the property taken was over $300.

If you can help police identify these suspects, or if you have any information about this crime, please call them at 361-886-2600.

