CCPD: One person in custody, two others transported to hospital after stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person has been taken into custody and two other people were transported to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday afternoon.

Sunday, February 14 at 1:18 p.m. Corpus Christi Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Vestal for a medic call and police say the call was later upgraded to a possible stabbing.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 33-year-old male suspect outside of the residence and he was taken into custody.

According to police when they entered the home, they found two female stabbing victims. The victims were transported to a local hospital. Currently there is no updates on their injuries or conditions.

Police say this was not a random act of violence and there are no outstanding suspects.

